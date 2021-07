Some of the best 3-year-olds on the turf from the United States and Europe collide when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Belmont Derby on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Bolshoi Ballet, who is based in Europe, is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Belmont Derby odds. The Jonathan Thomas-trained Hard Love, who is based in the United States, is getting 5-2 odds in the nine-horse 2021 Belmont Derby field.