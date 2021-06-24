Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Muscogee Nation partners with Tulsa Drillers to offer COVID-19 vaccines

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Muscogee Nation and Tulsa Drillers announced they have partnered to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Friday’s game against the Cardinals.

The Muscogee Nation’s mobile vaccine clinic will be at ONEOK field Friday, June 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. giving Pfizer and Janssen vaccines to any individual (Native or non-Native) 12 years and older.

The mobile vaccine unit will be located on Elgin Street, between the two main entrances of the ballpark.

They say no appointment in needed but if an individual would like to pre-register, they can do so at www.creekhealth.org/covid.

Individuals 12-17 years of age will need a parent present and a signed consent.

Those choosing the Pfizer vaccine will be provided second-dose instructions on site.

©2021 Cox Media Group

