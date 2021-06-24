Cancel
Will County, IL

Former Teacher Pleads Not Guilty In Will County Court

qrockonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Joliet school teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a child was in a Will County Courtroom on Thursday morning. Jeremy Hylka pled Not Guilty to charges of traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child (2 counts), solicitation to meet a child and grooming. Hylka is accused of traveling to a Joliet McDonald’s on the night of April 27th believing he was meeting a minor for sexual purposes. After learning of the incident, his employer the Diocese of Joliet, terminated his contract. He had been teaching at St. Joseph’s in Lockport. Hylka spent several days at Silver Oak Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox after the incident became public. He eventually surrendered to Joliet Police.

www.qrockonline.com
