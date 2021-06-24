Cancel
Wilson County, TN

Wilson County's Juneteenth Celebration

Cover picture for the articleHundreds gathered on Market Street in Lebanon to celebrate freedom through the Juneteenth Street Festival hosted by the Wilson County Black History Committee, Rho Kappa Kappa chapter of Omega Psi Phi and Peace, Love, Justice - Mt. Juliet. The Let God Arise Worship Center held a musical showcase and movie honoring the holiday. The holiday – which became a federal holiday last week -- commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and has been celebrated throughout the country since 1866.

