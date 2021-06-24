Cancel
Buffalo County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; Trempealeau AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BUFFALO...CLARK JACKSON AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES Through 5 PM, thunderstorms will quickly developing across west- central and central Wisconsin. A few of these storms may become strong to severe and they will be capable of producing wind gusts to 40 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

