Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; Trempealeau AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BUFFALO...CLARK JACKSON AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES Through 5 PM, thunderstorms will quickly developing across west- central and central Wisconsin. A few of these storms may become strong to severe and they will be capable of producing wind gusts to 40 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter.alerts.weather.gov