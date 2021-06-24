Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Las Marias, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1045 PM PDT/1045 PM MST/. * At 949 PM PDT/949 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Valley Of Fire, or 14 miles south of Moapa Town, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas Bay, Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay Campground, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Logandale, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 66 and 105. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH