Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Las Marias, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:24:00 Expires: 2021-06-24 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lares; Las Marias; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR LARES, LAS MARIAS, MOCA AND SAN SEBASTIAN At 324 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include San Sebastian, Lares, Moca, Hato Arriba and Juncal. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0