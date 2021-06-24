Special Weather Statement issued for Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 429 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rainbow Lakes Estates, moving southeast at 10 mph. * Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Rainbow Lakes Estates, Dunnellon and Romeo.