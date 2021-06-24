Supreme Court: Off-campus student speech protected, but schools do have power to regulate

If you’ve heard the case of a former high school cheerleader in Pennsylvania whose free speech case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, you may wonder why the court felt it necessary to overwhelmingly rule in favor of a then-14-year-old who posted some vulgar words and images on social media in a moment of frustration and anger. It’s tempting to think Brandi Levy’s reaction to not making the varsity cheerleading team was way over the top, and that the school was justified in disciplining her for the profanity-laden post, which mentioned ” … school … softball … cheer … everything.”