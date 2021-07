June is National Pride Month, and the animals at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut sure didn't missing out on an opportunity to spread the love. A group of six of the aquarium's penguins got to waddle around the grounds recently, holding their very own pride parade. Mystic's communications manager Kendall Rabeneck said that the idea of a penguin parade came up pretty casually, and the aquarium decided to run with it, especially because so many opportunities to celebrate Pride in the last year have been nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic.