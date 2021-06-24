Cancel
College Sports

NCAA moving toward hyperlocal solution to NIL as placeholder

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NCAA is lurching toward a temporary, patchwork solution in addressing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes, a hyperlocal approach to allow everyone to earn money off their fame starting July 1 without uniform national rules. The latest strategy to provide clarity to a dramatic change in NCAA policy...

arizonasports.com

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

