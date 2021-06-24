Woodbine Results Thursday June 24th, 2021

The highly-regarded European invader Santa Barbara will try to get back into the winner's circle when she leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Belmont Oaks on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. After winning her career debut last year, the daughter of Camelot is on a three-race losing streak. But all three of those starts have come in Group 1 races in Europe. For Saturday she is listed as the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Belmont Oaks odds.