Woodbine Results Thursday June 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 18 days ago

4th-$21,537, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.920, 46.460, 59.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.470. Trainer: Warren LeBlanc. Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Street Boss-On Time Delivery. Scratched: Hello Annie, Zoysia, Enhanced Finance. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Tackle the North122578-1½8-1½5-hd1-½J. Anderson25.65. Dad's Missy122325-½5-14-½2-1D. Fukumoto4.25.

