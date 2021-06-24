Hardy Helps Reunite a Soldier With His Family Onstage During Concert

Country singer Hardy utilized a recent concert to honor a military family in an incredibly special way. Not only did he bring the Kelly family on stage during his performance to honor America's armed forces and their families, but he had a secret surprise up his sleeve that had to have brought everyone in the audience to tears. After 400 days overseas, Richard Kelly was there to actually greet his loved ones in person which proved to be an emotional reunion. Hardy posted the entire thing on social media, beginning with an explanation of what was about to happen.