Butler, PA

Butler Area School District preparing for upcoming school year

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 18 days ago
BUTLER, Pa. — The first day of school for the Butler Area School District is about two months away, but will it mostly return to what it was pre-pandemic?

Channel 11 spoke with school leaders about the big changes in returning to normal, and which guidelines are staying in place.

The district just approved a health and safety plan where kids and teachers can go maskless, and be at school five days a week again at full capacity.

There is also no vaccine mandate, no social distancing and no temperature checks for staff and students.

“It’s extremely exciting to think about looking at learning how we want it to be. Even when we were in session this year, students divided, separated, all facing the same direction, teachers were able to do the level of corroboration they usually do in their classrooms,” said Brian White, Butler Area School District Superintendent. “We do intend to do intensive cleaning and to make sure we are doing contact tracing when it’s appropriate, making sure our parents are aware if there’s an illness in our schools.”

The district is required every six months to review the plan and update if necessary. Administrators advise to check Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health recommendations weekly, and if circumstances change — for example, COVID cases increase — the plan can be modified.

Any parents not comfortable sending their kids back to school five days a week have the option of virtual learning.

