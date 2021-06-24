Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

State Labor Union Rejects Measure P

ksro.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County’s Measure P had key components rejected by a state labor board. The California Public Employment Relations Board rejected key elements of Measure P yesterday. The measure, which was backed by nearly two-thirds of the county’s voters, would have increased civilian oversight of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. If the board’s ruling stands, the county’s Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach will not have the authority to do its own investigations of deputies, publish body cam footage, subpoena personnel records, or recommend discipline. State officials say the measure violated the sheriff’s deputies’ collective bargaining rights.

www.ksro.com
