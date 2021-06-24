Contracting Airmen, Soldiers ready for joint contracting exercise

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $1,803,683,878 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and fixed-price-incentive-firm undefinitized contract action. This contract provides for the procurement of recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air systems in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Services to be provided include ground maintenance activities, action request resolution, depot activation activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support, supply chain management and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (61 percent); Orlando, Fla., (24 percent); Greenville, S.C., (8 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $91,083,695; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air National Guard) funds in the amount of $40,478,232; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $56,922,784; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,192,677; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $76,946,111; and FMS funds in the amount of $41,266,703 will be obligated at the time of the award, $215,677,388 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0020).