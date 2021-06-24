Petaluma Approves Water Restrictions
Petaluma is the latest to mandate water use. This past week, the city council approved a mandatory water conservation measure that is intended to cut water use by 25-percent city wide. To achieve this, the mandate includes among other provisions a ban on the use of ornamental water fountains and features, washing of cars anywhere besides a commercial facility, and filling new swimming pools and spas. Fines of up to a thousand dollars can be issued to violators with possibility of shuttered water service for multiple violations.www.ksro.com