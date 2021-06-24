Soderbergh, Cheadle return to Detroit in 'No Sudden Move'

Like Janicza Bravo’s extraordinary new film, “Zola,” the new Steven Soderbergh film, “No Sudden Move,” is the story of a Black person who is lured into a dangerous criminal scheme by a white person—and, like Bravo, Soderbergh films with a distinctive, personalized flair. But where “Zola” is a revelation, “No Sudden Move” is a retread, an effortful reanimation of a genre with stylistic inspirations that, for all their fleeting pleasures, only adorn the action without reimagining it—and with serious themes that are merely leveraged as plot points. “No Sudden Move” (which comes out in theatres and on HBO Max on Thursday) is far from unpleasurable but even further from substantial; it’s a cinematic nostalgia trip that appears aimed at viewers hoping that Soderbergh will return to his manner of the nineties, and at critics lamenting the death of the mid-budget drama for adults that studios used to make.