New York Mets Injury Report (June 24, 2021)

By Daniel Marcillo
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 18 days ago
The New York Mets are no stranger to injuries but were lucky enough to receive some players back this week. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto rejoined a lifeless offense, which helped lead to a seven-run outburst in Wednesday’s victory. Who else should the Mets expect to return from the IL?

