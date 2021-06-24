Birmingham-based Civitan boots trans New Mexico member who requested they/them pronouns
“I identify as a disabled queer trans writer and artist, if you had to put it all in one sentence,” Michel Wing said in an interview at their home office this week. Their first name is pronounced “mikhail” and they use the gender-neutral pronouns “they” and “them” to describe themself. With hair cropped close to their scalp, Wing spoke earnestly, occasionally flashing a toothy smile with a twinkle behind thick eyeglasses.www.al.com