Bill to end pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits heads to Cooper

By Nyamekye Daniel
averyjournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A bill that would end federal unemployment benefits sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. The North Carolina General Assembly voted Wednesday to cease $300 and $100 weekly supplemental payments for unemployed workers. If Senate Bill 116 becomes law, North Carolina will join 25 other states that have opted out of the federal assistance.

