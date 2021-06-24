New York Yankees Recap: Home runs power Yankees to series win over KC

After being swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, the New York Yankees were back at Yankee Stadium tonight to start a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Michael King was on the mound for the Yankees and Dylan Bundy for the Angels. This is an important series for the Yankees as they try to right the ship and turn things around before they distance themselves further from the top of the AL East. Unfortunately, it was not to be as the Yankee lost to the Angels 5-3.