Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees Recap: Home runs power Yankees to series win over KC

By William Parlee
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in the Bronx at Yankees Stadium, the New York Yankees met up with the Kansas City Royals for the finale of a 3 game series between the two old rivals. The Royals took game one, and the Yankees had a walk-off win against the Royals last night at the bottom of the ninth inning. Today Jameson Taillon was on the mound for the Yankees and Brad Keller for the Royals. It was a beautiful day for a ballgame with bright sunny skies and a game-time temperature in the high 70’s. Ex-manager Joe Torre was in the stands to watch the game.

empiresportsmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Ervin Santana
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Yankees Recap#The Kansas City Royals#New York Yankees 4 Royals#Yankees 4 Royals 1#Outfields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBfantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani hits 26th home run of the season in win over Yankees

Ohtani is seemingly unwilling to let Vlad Jr. take hold of the AL MVP race, hitting his 26th home run of the 2021 campaign on Monday. Ohtani now ranks in the 10th percentile or higher in average exit velocity, max exit velocity, hard hit percentage, barrel percentage, and sprint speed. He is now tied for the league lead with 26 home runs, and he'll look to take over sole possession of that metric on Tuesday against the Yankees.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Takeaways from Yankees stunning loss to the Angels

The New York Yankees game last night, against the Angels, was filled with three things, tremendous highs, unbelievable lows, and rain delays. First, the rain delays, one for 42 minutes and another for 91 minutes. Before the rain delay, the Yankee fans were jubilant after scoring 7 runs in the first inning against the phenom Shohei Ohtani. However, after the rain delays, the Yankees were left in shambles as they blew a 4 run lead in the ninth. As a result, the Yankees lost the game 11-8. The game ended at 1:12 am today.
MLBlindyssports.com

New York Yankees

June 29 The New York Yankees reinstated right-hander Darren O'Day from the injured list prior to Tuesday night's game against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. FULL STORY. June 29 About three hours before the New York Yankees threw a pitch to Shohei Ohtani on Monday, manager Aaron Boone offered a blunt assessment of his inconsistent team situation. FULL STORY.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: Three embarrassing facts as Red Sox swept the Yankees

Yesterday, the New York Yankees had one of the most embarrassing losses of the season. They lost to the Red Sox 9-2 in a shellacking that cost them to be swept by the Red Sox for the second time in the first half. The Yankees pitched poorly, and although having 7 hits in the game, only one was meaningful; Aaron Judge’s home run drove in both of the Yankees runs in the sixth inning. Generally speaking, when the Yankees don’t hit multiple home runs, they don’t win games.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Series Preview

It was not a good weekend for the Yankees. They slink back to the Bronx with their tails between their legs after being swept, again, by the Red Sox. There’s no time to dwell on the recent failures, as they have a quick turnaround arriving home just in time to host the Angels for four games. Let’s take a look at the probable pitching matchups.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: A tale of two different teams, Mets series takeaways

Yesterday, the New York Yankees suffered an embarrassing loss in game one of a day-night doubleheader after another loss on Saturday. Still, they salvaged the night game, just another series loss. Yesterday was a microcosm of the whole Yankee season. Down, up, and down again. The Yankees, at the halfway point of the season, are now ten games behind the East-leading Boston Red Sox and are only trailed by the Baltimore Orioles.
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Despite two home runs from Shohei Ohtani, Yankees earn much-needed win over Angels, snapping four-game slide

Maybe the Yankees responded to the pleas of their manager and their GM saying they were on notice that change is coming one way or another. The Bombers’ bats came alive Tuesday night and they scored a season-high 11 runs and snapped a four-game losing streak behind home runs from Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar in a 11-5 win over the Angels at Yankee Stadium.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees pitching completely implodes in Yankee’s second loss to the Mets

The New York Yankees met up with the New York Mets for a day-night doubleheader caused by a Friday night rainout. The Mets bowled over the Yankees 8-3 in the opening game yesterday. The day game today pit the Yankee ace Gerrit Cole against the Met’s Marcus Stroman. Both games were to go seven innings. The night game was slated to start reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. in his first major league start for the Yankees. The Yankees lost the game 10-5.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees lose their fifth straight game dropping another game in the East

After being swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, the New York Yankees were back at Yankee Stadium tonight to start a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Michael King was on the mound for the Yankees and Dylan Bundy for the Angels. This is an important series for the Yankees as they try to right the ship and turn things around before they distance themselves further from the top of the AL East. Unfortunately, it was not to be as the Yankee lost to the Angels 5-3.
MLBabc7ny.com

Gleyber Torres sits out New York Yankees' series opener against Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE -- New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was out of the lineup for Tuesday night's series opener against the Seattle Mariners due to issues with his left hamstring. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Torres felt cramping in the hamstring during the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the visitingNew...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees need to face reality of their situation

The New York Yankees had come into the 2021 season with high expectations, the same as they have had in every other year. However, this was a team with obvious holes entering the season – there were questions about the rotation and bullpen, and the lineup suffered from a perceived lack of depth.
MLBYardbarker

Will the New York Yankees be buyers or sellers at the deadline?

The New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was blunt yesterday in saying that the team sucked. To be quite honest, it was honestly refreshing to get away from Aaron Boone’s optimism speeches and here someone say it like it is; this team sucks right now. Now, I will say, I...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Tagged for five runs in win

Taillon (3-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Angels despite allowing five runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 5.1 innings. All the damage off the right-hander came via the long ball, as Shohei Ohtani went deep twice and Jose Iglesias also homered. It's the first time since April 13, his second outing of the season, that Taillon surrendered more than four runs. He has a 5.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB across 69.2 innings this season.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Ohtani fails, Chapman fails, Yankees have total meltdown in loss to the Angels

Last night, the New York Yankees met up with the Los Angeles Angels for the third game of the series with the amazing Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the Angels facing the Yankee’s Domingo German. It was the third game in sweltering conditions at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx; it was a rubber game of sorts as the Angels won the first game and the Yankees the second with two games to go in the four-game set. The game-time temperature was 95 degrees, with the chance of thundershowers. The game started at 7:07 pm and ended July 1st at 1:07 pm. In stunning loss, the Angels won the game 11-8.
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

Series Recap: Yankees spit the bit against Angels

BRONX, N.Y. — While the fourth game of this series was postponed to Aug. 16, at best the New York Yankees could tie their series against the Los Angeles Angels and at worst drop three of four. Losing two of three at home to a team with zero pitching and the way they lost was downright pathetic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy