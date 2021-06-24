It’s Time To Step Up To Normal

As the numbers of vaccinations increase and COVID-19 cases decrease, I’m noticing that the townspeople of Estes Park must be feeling more comfortable going out-and-about. Having sheltered in place and worked from home for most of the past year, they seem eager and willing to get together in person again with hugs and handshakes replacing the masks and rubber gloves they’d been wearing. They’re logging off Zoom and Netflix to go to movie theatres, restaurants, churches, family gatherings, sports events and more.