Hong Kong-based Hollywood star Jackie Chan, who in the past came under sharp criticism for backing Beijing’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the former British colony, has expressed interest to join the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). Chan, 67, expressed his desire to join the CPC at a symposium here on Thursday in which Chinese film insiders spoke and shared their thoughts regarding the keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the party on July 1. Jackie Chan Turns 67: Disha Patani Shares Throwback Pic With the ‘Living Legend’, Actress Extends Birthday Greetings to Kung Fu Yoga Co-Star.