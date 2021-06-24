My Hero Academia Introduces the League's Second Hitman

My Hero Academia season 5 is heating up, with August bringing us the My Hero Academia 3 movie: My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is setting up for its August 6th, 2021 release in Japan. Sound Director Masafumi Mima has confirmed that 75% of the sound work on the movie is complete. With that date floating out there for the My Hero Academia movie, we've gotten some very important updates on the progress of My Hero Academia 3. Along with this, the My Hero Academia THE MOVIE Production Committee released official images with MHA characters, Rody Soul, Flect Turn, Deku, and many of the other Pro-Heroes and Class 1-A heroes in training. The plot for my hero academia movie 3involves a mysterious terrorist group called Humanize that wants to cleanse the world of Quirk-users, as they believe in an apocalyptic theory called the Quirk Singularity Doomsday Theory. They plant something known as Ideo Trigger Bombs around the world, which make Quirk-users lose control of their powers and cause mass destruction. The My Hero Academia movie trailer (MHA movie 3) has gotten fans excited for the anime movie, indicative of the My Hero Academia movie 3 trailer reaction by anime fans online. In other entertainment news, a Marvel-themed Simpsons short is coming to Disney Plus in July. 'The Good, The Bart, and the Loki' sees the MCU's Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki, where he's banished from Asgard and finds himself in Springfield and forced to team up with Bart. More than likely a tie-in to the currently-airing Loki series, the poster shows us various Simpsons characters dressed as MCU heroes. And finally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked off production. Speaking with Variety, Kevin Fiege revealed they're currently in production at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, with no further details. He did, however, promise they're making a movie that the late Chadwick Boseman would be proud of. We discuss all of this on our latest episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson. #anime #MyHeroAcademia.