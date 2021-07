Post-July 4th golf entertainment is here as Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady are teaming up to face Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in the fourth edition of The Match, a unique head-to-head charity event that has taken on a variety of incarnations over the last few years. The modified alternate shot format used last time proved to be the most entertaining of the three matches thus far, and it returns again for this showdown in Montana with on-course wagers also allowed as part of this match-play event that begins at 5 p.m. ET.