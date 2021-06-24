Sniper on roof? Green pool? The wacky ways a home sale can stall

This well-constructed pool home is perfect for entertaining, with breathtaking ocean views, striking sunsets and access to the no-drive beach, located only steps away. Built in 2012, this rare three-story block-and-stucco home’s main-living area is located on the second floor and features an open-concept great room, with volume ceilings, a true gourmet kitchen, the laundry room and the primary en-suite bedroom. There’s also a guest bedroom, with a private entry, on the second floor and an en-suite guest bedroom, with a steam shower, on the third floor. Other highlights include an oversized two-car garage, with overhead storage, a third-floor loft/office, second- and third-floor screened-in balconies and a screened-in lanai, with an outdoor kitchen, pool and hot-tub. This energy efficient home offers the latest technology to keep its family comfortable, connected and safe. This year’s updates include new flooring throughout, a 3-ton/15 SEER air-handler, a propane pool/hot-tub heater, and a pool pump.