One soldier’s experience with PTSD

June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma associated with PTSD. As a former Infantry Officer with two deployments to Afghanistan, this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10 to 15 percent of veterans have a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress. That number is likely far greater. A recent survey suggests that over a quarter of our population believes PTSD is incurable, and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable – it is for this reason that so many veterans refuse to seek help. Twenty-two veterans will take their own life today; two-thirds of them will have never stepped foot inside a VA facility – 15 veterans will die today without ever asking for help.