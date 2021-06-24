Cancel
On the Mend latest Music in the Park performers

By Frank Stanko • Daily News
Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Mend, including Ed Moore on keyboards, Rick Hendrickson on bass and Rick Miller on guitar, continued the 2021 Music in the Park season. Their setlist, including 'Mama Tried,' 'Don't Be Cruel' and 'Foolin' Around' inspired Evelyn Field, 7, to get up and dance. On the Mend is one of several bands scheduled to play during the upcoming Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp, Thursday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 1 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. Youth interested in the Jam Camp can sign up by contacting Wahpeton City Hall. Music in the Park is made possible in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives state and national funding. The Soggy Bottom Science Boys are scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 in Chahinkapa Park.

