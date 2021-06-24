Pachyman, 'El Benson'

George Benson’s touching homage to Nat King Cole, Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole, was released eight years ago this month on Concord Records. The 13-track album was originally made available in CD format in the U.S., with the bonus track “Almost Like Being In Love” included on the Japanese version. There was also a limited release at the department store Best Buy, which featured the bonus tracks “That Sunday, That Summer” and “Ramblin’ Rose.” Just last week Concord Records made the track “Ramblin’ Rose” available for streaming platforms for the first time. For George Benson fans, it’s a must-hear track. We’ve included it in our JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist for the week of June 28, along with some other gems by Esperanza Spalding, Joel Frahm, David Finck and more.