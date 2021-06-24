Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pachyman, 'El Benson'

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just in time for warmer weather, Pachyman's new single "El Benson" will teleport even land-locked listeners sea-side. The simple melody and cool, cascading electronic beats effortlessly carry the instrumental track. The sweet electric guitar riffs fade in and out with the cadence of the waves that kiss the shore of Pachy's Puerto Rico. If you're looking for good reggae-infused notes and sun-kissed percussion to be the sound of your summer — look no further. Pachyman, consistent king of smooth beats, is here — with good vibes, cool jams and probably a Piña Colada in hand. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

news.wjct.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Npr#El Benson#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwlrn.org

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michael Bisio - Kirk Knuffke - Fred Lonberg-Holm: The Art Spirit

If you thought Requiem For A New York Slice (Iluso Records, 2019) from bassist Michael Bisio, cornetist Kirk Knuffke, and cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm was a one-off recording, you were mistaken, and thankfully so. Interestingly enough, The Art Spirit was actually recorded a couple weeks before Requiem and it is the continuation of a beautiful relationship begun with the Bisio-Knuffke duo session Row For William O. (Relative Pitch Records, 2016). Housekeeping aside, these three musicians are making magic here.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Has a New Platinum Blonde Short Hairstyle with Bangs

Phaedra Parks has never demurred from a good hair color switch-up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has morphed from a honey-blonde beauty to a fiery redhead over the years, and she's even saluted Nicki Minaj with a sleek, jet-black curtain of hair. And in a recent Instagram share, the legal expert revealed yet another transformation for her tresses.
Musicjazziz.com

JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Top 10: George Benson, Esperanza Spalding & More

George Benson’s touching homage to Nat King Cole, Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole, was released eight years ago this month on Concord Records. The 13-track album was originally made available in CD format in the U.S., with the bonus track “Almost Like Being In Love” included on the Japanese version. There was also a limited release at the department store Best Buy, which featured the bonus tracks “That Sunday, That Summer” and “Ramblin’ Rose.” Just last week Concord Records made the track “Ramblin’ Rose” available for streaming platforms for the first time. For George Benson fans, it’s a must-hear track. We’ve included it in our JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist for the week of June 28, along with some other gems by Esperanza Spalding, Joel Frahm, David Finck and more.
Denver, COPosted by
Mile High and Hungry

Five stars for El Five

View from El Five roof top.Photo courtesy of El Five Instagram. The skyline of Denver, while not the tallest, looks like it is enrobed in the clouds and the reddish-pink-hued sunset that is painted across the Colorado sky. This view is always a show stopper and enough of a distraction to disrupt the drivers on I-25. Nothing compares to seeing this while gazing off the balcony of El Five located in the LoHi neighborhood. Its panoramic view of the city puts every aspect of the city into view.
TV & Videosc21media.net

BBCS Doc Unit hires Benson for development

BBC Studios Documentary Unit has hired Naomi Benson from WarnerMedia-owned UK producer Twenty Twenty as its new head of development. Benson will join the commercial and production arm of the UK pubcaster this month, reporting to the Documentary Unit’s creative director of development, Cate Hall. Her new role will see...
Musictheyoungfolks.com

‘A Tiny House, In Secret Speeches, Polar Equals’ review: Sweet Trip’s newest indie adventure pays homage to 90s’ underground

No matter how many return projects fall flat, one thing is certain: musical genius doesn’t just fade. Kanye West’s lesser projects (if there are such things) are not worse than My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy because he lost his ability to produce. Each project is going to have strengths and weaknesses, and sometimes even Gods mess up.
Visual Artdiscovermuscatine.com

Paint the Pearl: El Omitos

This mural was done in 2016 and is located at 502 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine on El Omitos. They have been in business here for 37 years come this July 16. The owner told me he started out with tacos, but I want to mention they have the best tortas in the world!
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

Sunday Puzzle: Two Consonants

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are R and C, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels. 12. Vehicle in the Indianapolis 500 (2 words) Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Todd McClary, who's...
EntertainmentPosted by
WJCT News

Broadway Is Reopening This Fall, And Every New Play Is By A Black Writer

Broadway is back, and its 2021 new play lineup is brimming with shows by Black writers. Through the end of the year, new and returning shows are scheduled to hit Broadway stages after theaters closed for a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shows are set to begin as early as August, bringing back both beloved musicals and plays that were forced to close early because of the pandemic, and new work seeing the Broadway stage for the first time.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Arlo Guthrie Talks Woody, ‘Alice,’ Seeger

Arlo Guthrie’s father—and the father of the American protest song—Woody Guthrie, who passed away in October 1967, hoped one day to have enough kids to form a family band to travel the country and sing songs to the people. Arlo’s Re:Generation Tour realizes Woody’s dream by preserving his legacy of activism through what Arlo describes as “the Guthries’ voices in the current revolution against oppression and injustice.”
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Dave McMurray releases ‘Grateful Deadication’

It’s been three years since Dave McMurray released his last album Music Is Life on all platforms and he is back to release a new album with Blue Note Records called Grateful Deadication. McMurray talks about the songs being a reworking of the band the Grateful Dead but in the...
MLBwcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marilyn Manson’s attorney is not commenting on Manson being charged with allegedly assaulting a videographer at a concert in Gilford, New Hampshire, in 2019. Manson turned himself in to law enforcement in Los Angeles on July 2, according to Gilford police. He was booked and released without bail, pending a court appearance in New Hampshire. If convicted on two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, Manson could get a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine. Manson also has been accused in recent months of sexual abuse by several women, including actor Evan Rachel Wood. Manson has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.
Theater & DanceMiddletown Press

Jesse Malin Previews New Double Album With Topical Roots-Rock Song 'State of the Art'

Jesse Malin may not drive much in his Lower East Side stomping grounds, but the New York City songwriter often puts his listeners in the passenger seat. Onstage he tells a story about riding around as a kid with his absentee father, swerving around drunks in the street who, his dad said, “had too many sodas.” And he can write a book about his early days driving a moving van for the Manhattan elite. Malin returns to the car in his new song “State of the Art,” an upbeat roots-rock piano number that announces his upcoming double album, Sad and Beautiful World.

Comments / 0

Community Policy