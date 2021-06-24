Cancel
POTUS

The U.S. Will Relocate Thousands of Afghan Citizens Who Worked With U.S. Troops

WJCT News
The United States will relocate thousands of Afghan citizens who worked for the American government before U.S. troops exit the country in the next few months. The plan is to relocate between 20,000 and 100,000 Afghan citizens, a senior White House official tells NPR. The White House is in the process of informing both the U.S. Congress and the Afghan government, the official said.

WJCT News

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Top US commander in Afghanistan departs | US sends delegation to Haiti after request for troops | Senate Dems propose $1.3B for Pentagon in Capitol security bill

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The United States hit one of its last major milestones in its Afghanistan withdrawal...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan steps down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan stepped down Monday afternoon, nearly three years after he took over the war. In a transfer of authority ceremony at Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul Monday afternoon, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller said, “The people of Afghanistan will be in my heart and on my mind for the rest of my life.” He called the post “the highlight of my military career.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

More in U.S. Congress back help for Afghan interpreters

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Nearly 20 U.S. senators now back legislation to help protect Afghan civilians who supported U.S. forces during the 20-year-long war in their country, a lead sponsor of the bill said on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden set a target date of Aug. 31 for withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Growing safety concerns for Afghan translators as U.S. troops withdraw

As the Taliban claims to control a majority of Afghanistan, there are growing concerns over the safety of thousands of Afghan contractors and translators who worked with U.S. troops. While President Biden said there is a home for them in the U.S., a translator tells NBC News’ Richard Engel that he’s gotten a lot of announcements but no action.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

KABUL, (Reuters) - Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan’s sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor’s office...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. considers visas for vulnerable Afghan women after military exit

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering offering an expedited visa path for vulnerable Afghans including women politicians, journalists, and activists who may become targets of the Taliban, U.S. officials say. Rights groups have been asking the State Department and White House to add up to 2,000...
POTUSNPR

The Pentagon Plans To Support Afghan Forces After U.S. Troops Withdraw

NPR's Noel King talks to Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents Bush and Obama, about what's ahead as the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is nearly complete. NOEL KING, HOST:. This afternoon, President Biden will speak from the White House about American troops leaving Afghanistan,...
POTUSNPR

Afghan War Veteran Remains Optimistic After U.S. Withdrawal

U.S. forces are now over 90% out of Afghanistan. That's according to a statement this week from U.S. Central Command. So it's looking like the U.S. will easily hit President Biden's goal - complete withdrawal from that country by September 11. But as U.S. forces pull out, the Taliban has been sweeping in, seizing district after district, one by one, mostly in the northeast of the country, which prompts a question - what about big cities? What about Kabul? Will the Afghan government hold? I put that question to Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, yesterday.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Furious Afghan Official: U.S. Troops Abandoned Base in Middle of Night With No Warning

Afghanistan military officials are not happy about how the U.S. left Bagram Airfield—the epicenter of its operations in the country for nearly two decades. U.S. forces moved out of the base early Friday, but its new commander said the U.S. gave Afghan officials absolutely no warning that they were abandoning the facility. “We [heard] some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram... and finally by 7 o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani said, according to the Associated Press. The general accused the U.S. of shutting off electricity at the base, leaving behind around 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and allowing looters to ransack the base before Afghan forces were able to regain control. One angry Afghan soldier commented to the Associated Press: “In one night, they lost all the goodwill of 20 years by leaving the way they did, in the night, without telling the Afghan soldiers who were outside patrolling the area.”
POTUSNPR

State Department Says It Plans To Move Some Afghans Who Helped The U.S. To Safety

With U.S. troops now out of a key air base in Afghanistan, concern is growing on Capitol Hill about the fate of thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military. The State Department says it's working on plans to move some of them to safer locations while they apply for U.S. visas. But lawmakers want details, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

