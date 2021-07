A Mount Pleasant organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community and local church are celebrating their work together during Pride Month. The Mount Pleasant PFLAG chapter was established over two years ago with help from its current president, Bob Mueller. The purpose of this group is broken down into three parts: supporting those in the LGBTQ community, helping educate others and being advocates. Mueller expands on the goals of helping educate others in the community,. “We try and talk to the community more and more about acceptance, the need for being welcoming and the benefits of being welcoming. So we’ll work with the chamber and businesses down here and try to encourage them to say, ‘Yeah these people are a part of our community.’”