Ohio State

Crimes & Traffic reports

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 18 days ago

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:. Joshua E. Leach, 517 Third Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, charge amended from driving under suspension/financial responsibility, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by August 1, 2021.

www.recordherald.com

