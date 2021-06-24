Cancel
UFC

Kevin Lee Out Of UFC 264 Fight With Sean Brady Due To Injury

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
mmanews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Lee will no longer be fighting Sean Brady at UFC 264. Lee vs. Brady was set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10. It was going to be featured on the preliminary portion of a card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3.

Nevada State
Conor Mcgregor
Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC
Combat Sports
Instagram
Sports
