Jack Farquhar competed in the Individual Ag Sales leadership event at the State FFA Leadership Conference in Des Moines. Jack advanced to the state event by placing first at the district contest in Lake Park.In the Individual Ag Sales event, each contestant attempts to sell an ag product to one of the judges role-playing a customer within a 6-12 minute time frame. Farquhar’s product was a JUG livestock waterer that he was able to borrow from Dale and Linda Opdahl. At the beginning of the sales presentation, Jack first explained the sales situation, circumstances, location . . .