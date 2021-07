Recruiting heated up in a big way last week for South Carolina as the Gamecocks locked in seven more commitments and now have 14 of their 25 spots filled for the 2022 class. Capping the week was the re-commitment of SAF Anthony Rose (6-4 180) of Miami. He took his official visit over the weekend with his family and reupped with Beamer. He first committed to the Gamecocks in February without visiting, and decommitted in May.