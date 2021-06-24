Taco Bell Is Doing Well Despite Old Rumors Of Closing Forever

Taco Bell’s new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze, which basically tastes like a virgin piña colada and the chain’s signature Baja Blast all in one, has been keeping summer heat waves at bay since it was released in May 2021. To help you to live más during the hottest time of the year, the chain let T-Bell stans in on a little-known secret. To up your drink game, check out these three Taco Bell Freeze TikTok hacks using tropical wip. It turns out that you can add the new tropical whip to any Taco Bell Freeze drink — and the company has some delicious recipes you can order during your next T-Bell run to help get you started.