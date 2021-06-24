Taco Bell Is Doing Well Despite Old Rumors Of Closing Forever
As a fast food chain, Taco Bell has remained a highly sought after option throughout the years. According to Timeout, the Mexican-inspired brand is such a popular pick because it offers so many convenient and customizable menu items, such as the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and more. One Redditor is such a big fan of the food that they wrote, "I've been a Taco Bell connoisseur for many years. I've tried pretty much every menu item and have created a couple of my own," while a writer for Insider declared themselves "obsessed" after their first ever visit.www.mashed.com