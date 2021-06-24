Creamsicle Margaritas Are A Grown-Up Version Of The Nostalgic Ice Cream Bar

Summertime is the season to enjoy cold drinks. If you’re looking for a refreshing adult beverage to sip on this summer, look no further than this delicious creamsicle margarita from The Blond Cook. Reminiscent of everyone’s favorite ice cream treat, this tasty cocktail is sure to hit the spot on a hot summer day.

You can make it by the glass or the pitcher, depending on how many people you want to share this delicious concoction with. The key to this cocktail is whipped cream vodka, which will provide that classic creamy taste of creamsicles. Like a standard margarita, this cocktail also uses tequila.

The Blond Cook

The ingredients are measured in parts, so you can adjust according to your taste preferences and how much you’re making. This recipe is for margaritas on the rocks, but you could also mix it up in the blender with ice for a frozen version that would make for a great dessert drink. Don’t forget to salt the rim!

In the comments, one person revealed that they like to pour frozen margaritas into mason jars and keep them in the freezer, referring to it as their version of “canning.” Genius!

Another fun creamsicle-like drink is this orange creamsicle cocktail from Homemade Hooplah. It’s made with orange soda, and you can top it with whipped cream for a fun and creamy finish.

Looking for more booze and ice cream combos? How about a red wine shake from Rhubarbians? All you need is a blender, red wine, chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup and any toppings you’d like to add.

Red wine ice cream from Cook. Craft. Love. is surprisingly easy to make, and can be made with either an ice cream maker or a stand mixer. Make sure to use a good dry red wine, such as Cabernet.

Adobe

Long Island iced tea popsicles are another fun frozen option that makes the perfect poolside treat. Which of these will cool down your summer?