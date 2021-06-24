Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Creamsicle Margaritas Are A Grown-Up Version Of The Nostalgic Ice Cream Bar

By Kate Streit
Posted by 
Simplemost
Simplemost
 18 days ago

Summertime is the season to enjoy cold drinks. If you’re looking for a refreshing adult beverage to sip on this summer, look no further than this delicious creamsicle margarita from The Blond Cook. Reminiscent of everyone’s favorite ice cream treat, this tasty cocktail is sure to hit the spot on a hot summer day.

You can make it by the glass or the pitcher, depending on how many people you want to share this delicious concoction with. The key to this cocktail is whipped cream vodka, which will provide that classic creamy taste of creamsicles. Like a standard margarita, this cocktail also uses tequila.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nr6vR_0aeQ1Gtz00
The Blond Cook

The ingredients are measured in parts, so you can adjust according to your taste preferences and how much you’re making. This recipe is for margaritas on the rocks, but you could also mix it up in the blender with ice for a frozen version that would make for a great dessert drink. Don’t forget to salt the rim!

In the comments, one person revealed that they like to pour frozen margaritas into mason jars and keep them in the freezer, referring to it as their version of “canning.” Genius!

Another fun creamsicle-like drink is this orange creamsicle cocktail from Homemade Hooplah. It’s made with orange soda, and you can top it with whipped cream for a fun and creamy finish.

Looking for more booze and ice cream combos? How about a red wine shake from Rhubarbians? All you need is a blender, red wine, chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup and any toppings you’d like to add.

Red wine ice cream from Cook. Craft. Love. is surprisingly easy to make, and can be made with either an ice cream maker or a stand mixer. Make sure to use a good dry red wine, such as Cabernet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BavyV_0aeQ1Gtz00
Adobe

Long Island iced tea popsicles are another fun frozen option that makes the perfect poolside treat. Which of these will cool down your summer?

Comments / 0

Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Ice Cream#Margaritas#Food Drink#Mason#Homemade Hooplah#Rhubarbians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Dairy Queen announces July Blizzard of the Month

There are certain combinations that just make perfect sense. Peanut butter and Jelly. Burgers and fries. Pepperoni and pizza. (But not pineapple. Never, ever pineapple.) Dairy Queen has been giving ice cream lovers the world over great combinations thanks to their Blizzard. Think about it. Reese’s Pieces and vanilla soft...
Food & DrinksParents Magazine

Oreo Is Teasing Our Sweet Tooth With the Announcement of Two New Flavors

Is there a mass-produced cookie that's more beloved than the Oreo? I can't even fathom a cookie that compares. They're perfectly dunkable, taste great on their own or as an ingredient in cheesecakes, icebox cakes, and other treats, and the cookie company regularly releases new flavors as part of a never-ending quest to find every possible twist on cookies and creme.
Recipesvoiceofalexandria.com

The Perfect Summertime Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men with Three Sandwiches on a Cliff

Today's jokes are all about people eating sandwiches, including three men who did not want their sandwiches and a celebrity trying the best sandwich in the world. One day, three men are sitting down to their lunch. They all have the same thing - a sandwich - and they are all very upset about it.
San Antonio, TXKTSA

New flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream shows up in grocery stores

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — July is National Ice Cream month and Blue Bell is introducing a new flavor to help you celebrate. Their new coconut cream pie flavor is in stores now. It’s described as a rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Custard-Style Ice Creams

SMiZE Cream is the newest creation from Tyra Banks and it's a decadent custard-style ice cream that's full of surprises. The new super-premium ice cream brand has a surprise at the bottom of every cup, a chunky cookie dough truffle covered in naturally covered sprinkles. The frozen custard treat symbolizes...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Madeleines with Chanterelle Ice Cream

Combine milk, cream, mushrooms, vanilla seeds and pod, salt, juniper, and pepper in a medium saucepan over medium heat; bring to a simmer. Cover and reduce heat to low; continue to gently simmer, without stirring, for 20 minutes. Remove and discard the vanilla pod. Turn the heat off and let steep for 20 minutes more.
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

Seattle's newest ice cream shops set up for summer

The heat didn’t get the memo that summer doesn’t start until after the July 4th holiday in Seattle, and neither did the slew of new ice cream shops that opened since our last roundup in April. In the last three months, Seattle’s soft-serve ice cream scene sprouted several options. Lake...
Marshall, MIswmichigandining.com

True North Ice Cream

J loves to get me out of the house to go hiking and one of the best ways to do that is for us to take a “destination” hike. That allows me to find someplace to eat and, with any luck, find some ice cream treats for the kids. Our...
Restaurantssandiegofoodfinds.com

National Ice Cream Month

Trust Restaurant Group’s Mission Hills scoop shop is celebrating National Ice Cream month in July, and handcrafted, chef-created ice cream is the ideal solution to beat the summer heat. With new flavors being released, contests to be had, and ice cream to be eaten, there is no better way to chill out during one of the hottest months of the year.
Food & Drinkscbslocal.com

Will It Ice Cream? The Finished Product

Tina's Strawberry Ice Cream is finished and it is put to the taste test! See her finished product and hear what the anchors and Director Jonathan Meris had to say in their review of the ice cream.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Agave Honey Ice Creams

BonMot ice cream, the Mexico-based dairy and gluten-free brand, uses all-natural ingredients including agave honey. The 100% vegan company boasts 17 different plant-based flavors, accompanied by a quirky friend characterized by its associated flavor. Each character has a fun story to tell, making the plant-based ice cream not only healthy...
Food & Drinksdrugstorenews.com

Alden’s Organic rolls out ice cream bars inspired by classic beverages

Alden’s Organic is looking to put a sweet twist on summer sweets. The company is launching a new line of ice cream bars that have been inspired by classic summertime beverages. New launches include:. Dairy Free Strawberry Lemonade Bar, a lemon dairy-free dessert swirled with organic strawberries;. Root Beer Float...
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

Peach Ice Cream

When summer rolls around, we can count on two things: ice cream in our freezer and peaches in our fruit bowl. That's why we decided to combine the two treats for a delightful and fresh peach ice cream that’s even better than the kind you'll find in the frozen aisle—and it’s easy, too! Just ask Ree Drummond. She loves homemade ice cream so much that she even has her own Pioneer Woman ice cream maker for whipping up frozen treats whenever her craving strikes. In the summer, that’s pretty often!
Perry, NYbuffalorising.com

Yummo Ice Cream

With a name like “Yummo Ice Cream,” you know that the product has got to be good. But besides being good (delicious in fact), proprietor Griffin Schultz is also all about the ethical nature of the business. And having an ethical nature, where ice cream is involved, equates to having the best products available – not just taste-wise, sustainable and health-wise as well.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Mom’s ice cream recipe churns up star-spangled memories

When I was a girl, Fourth of July meant a huge family picnic at my Great-aunt Georgia’s house on Grand Place, a block west of Grand Avenue above Vancouver’s Old City Cemetery. We’d set up a slew of lawn chairs in her postage-stamp front yard, where, as the sunburnt day cooled into dusky evening, we’d have a pretty good view of the fireworks at Fort Vancouver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy