Step Brothers’ Famous Bathroom Scene Almost Included A Hilarious Murder Mystery Improv

We’ve had comedies in the past where grown men behaved badly. But it really wasn’t until 2009’s The Hangover that it pretty much became a genre in itself. So much so, that Bridesmaids was often, some might say unfairly, referred to as a “female version” upon its release in 2011. To note, The Hangover cast, which included the likes of Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and many others, most likely had no idea what a massive hit the film would eventually become. In fact, The Hangover was, at the time, the highest grossing R-Rated comedy of all time, until it was surpassed by, you might have guessed it, The Hangover Part II in 2011.