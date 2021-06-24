Step Brothers’ Famous Bathroom Scene Almost Included A Hilarious Murder Mystery Improv
Kathryn Hahn may have shined as Agatha Harkness earlier this year in WandaVision, but it’s just one of the many roles she’s knocked out of the proverbial park over the years. For example, Hahn was hilarious as Alice Huff in 2008’s Step Brothers, where she and John C. Reilly’s Dale Doback became embroiled in an intense, yet oh so odd affair. But in the midst of acting out this sexual passion, Hahn and Reilly also included a hilarious murder mystery improv scenario.www.cinemablend.com