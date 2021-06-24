Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Step Brothers’ Famous Bathroom Scene Almost Included A Hilarious Murder Mystery Improv

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kathryn Hahn may have shined as Agatha Harkness earlier this year in WandaVision, but it’s just one of the many roles she’s knocked out of the proverbial park over the years. For example, Hahn was hilarious as Alice Huff in 2008’s Step Brothers, where she and John C. Reilly’s Dale Doback became embroiled in an intense, yet oh so odd affair. But in the midst of acting out this sexual passion, Hahn and Reilly also included a hilarious murder mystery improv scenario.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
John C. Reilly
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Person
Adam Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder Mystery#Wandavision#Naturally Step Brothers#Vanity Fair#Step Brothers#Monsterverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What The Hangover Cast Is Doing Now, Including Bradley Cooper

We’ve had comedies in the past where grown men behaved badly. But it really wasn’t until 2009’s The Hangover that it pretty much became a genre in itself. So much so, that Bridesmaids was often, some might say unfairly, referred to as a “female version” upon its release in 2011. To note, The Hangover cast, which included the likes of Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and many others, most likely had no idea what a massive hit the film would eventually become. In fact, The Hangover was, at the time, the highest grossing R-Rated comedy of all time, until it was surpassed by, you might have guessed it, The Hangover Part II in 2011.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Croods 2: A New Age (2020)

The Croods 2: A New Age, 2020. Directed by Joel Crawford. Starring Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Kelly Marie Tran, Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Clark Duke and Cloris Leachman. SYNOPSIS:. The Croods find their culture challenged when they cross paths with a more technologically advanced family, living...
Traffic Accidentsbookriot.com

Humorous Murder Mysteries Like KNIVES OUT

News is coming in right and left about the Knives Out sequel. Between the Netflix deal for a second and third movie, the casting of Janelle Monáe (almost too good to be true) and Kathryn Hahn, and production set to begin this summer in Greece, the sequel is gearing up to be something just as special as the original.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell’s Response To Those Marvel Rumors Are A+

Anyone familiar with Bruce Campbell knows that he’s tight with director Sam Raimi. The two men skyrocketed to fame together with 1981’s The Evil Dead, and they’ve collaborated on numerous other projects since then, which includes Campbell playing three different characters in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. With Raimi having returned to the superhero realm to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s been rumored that Campbell will show up in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and the actor delivered an A+ response addressing those claims.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
MoviesNME

‘Almost Famous’ soundtrack reissued as mammoth 102-track boxset

The soundtrack for Almost Famous has been reissued as a mammoth new boxset made up of 102 tracks, with various configurations available. Cameron Crowe’s seminal rock film celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and now UMe is reissuing its soundtrack, marking the first time all the music featured in the film will be released together in one package.
MoviesKENS 5

‘Pig’ Review: Whatever you expect this Nic Cage thriller to be, it isn’t

The most curious thing about Neon’s deliberate new drama “Pig” isn’t the premise of a man desperately searching for his stolen swine, nor is it the way his journey unfolds – discreetly but sharply – as an unexpected contemplation of masculine fulfillment. No, the most curious thing about “Pig” is that it represents the feature debut of its writer-director, Michael Sarnoski, and not a storyteller’s long-awaited return years after accepting the world has moved past everything he can offer.
MoviesEmpire

Jean Smart Joins The Cast Of Damien Chazelle's Babylon

While she's enjoyed consistent work for years, it's fair to say that Jean Smart is having a moment, between her acclaimed performances in Watchmen and, more recently, Mare Of Easttown and Hacks. She represents the latest attempt by Damien Chazelle to prove he can stuff his latest film with more talent than even Knives Out 2.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan Is Teaming With Pitch Perfect's Adam DeVine For Netflix Comedy

Pierce Brosnan is a man who knows his way around action, whether it’s from his four-movie tenure as James Bond or more recent flicks like The Foreigner and Final Score. Having recently wrapped work on Black Adam, his superhero movie debut, Brosnan is jumping back onto that familiar stomping ground. This time around though, the action will be melded with laughs in a Netflix movie that costars Pitch Perfect’s Adam DeVine.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The White Lotus Cast: Where You’ve Seen The HBO Actors Before

Whether you are planning to watch or have already started the new HBO dramedy series after catching the sunny and strange first look at the show’s trailer, you probably want to know where you’ve seen the members of The White Lotus cast before they all arrived at a beautiful beachside resort that almost certainly has to take a turn at some point.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Reasons Why Ghostbusters 2 Is Much Better Than You Remember It

Okay, confession time. I actually like Ghostbusters 2 better than Ghostbusters. I know. What am I smoking, right? Hardly anybody likes Ghostbusters 2. Not even Bill Murray! But, Ghostbusters 2 was my very first Ghostbusters movie, so it holds a very special place in my heart. It was the first movie where I was actually introduced to Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and Harold Ramis, so it definitely has that nostalgia factor for me.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Pig’: Nic Cage Does Sad ‘John Wick’-Style Revenge As If It Were Directed By Kelly Reichardt [Review]

2014 warned us all about the dangers of harming another man’s animal companion in “John Wick,” a standalone film featuring Keanu Reeves making approximately 500 kill shots in a 100-minute time frame; that film expanded into two more, plus another 500 kill shots per sequel, not including kill shots made by Reeves’ costars, a la Halle Berry. The moral of the story is that when you break into a home, don’t kill the dog. In 2021, that moral expands to include not to nick pigs in the dead of the night from a ramshackle cabin housing a grouchy recluse played by Nicolas Cage, though if you watch his latest picture, “Pig,” expecting an unhinged Cage match, you’ll be let down.
Celebritiescgmagonline.com

Iconic Actor Michael Berryman Shares Thoughts on a Lustrous Career

Michael Berryman needs no introduction. He has been featured in countless movies, and known for such films as The Hills Have Eyes, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and even made appearances on shows such as Star Trek and the X-Files. From his work as a character actor, to his endless excitement for all forms of genre filmmaking, he has secured his place in cinema history.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy