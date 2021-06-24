Shark attack victim from 3,000 years ago is oldest ever discovered

For humans, walking on the surface of the water is the stuff of miracles. For animals, it’s a little more commonplace. An article at Live Science from 2010 notes that around 1,200 species have this ability — which, for the most part, can be found in smaller animals like water striders and spiders. That’s not all that surprising. After all, navigating on the surface of the water without falling in is a delicate operation, and something that a more minute creature would be able to accomplish more easily than something bigger.