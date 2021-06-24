Cancel
Wildlife

Shark attack victim from 3,000 years ago is oldest ever discovered

By Linda Hasco
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 18 days ago
A sea creature inflicted some 790 wounds on a man 3,000 years ago, and researchers say it’s the earliest “direct evidence” of a shark attack on a human, ever discovered. CNN reported that the discovery was made by experts from the University of Oxford while studying the remains of an adult male excavated from the Tsukumo site near Japan’s Seto Inland Sea. The remains showed numerous traumatic injuries to his arms, legs, front of chest and abdomen.

