The Farmer's Wife: Cobbler recipe is not an exclusive
I'm gradually getting back into the groove of feeding people!! Nothing fancy, just quiche, but of course, a side dish, & hopefully, a dessert. Last week it was just cookies. Today, because old friends from the hospital are coming, I'm making Agnes Warneke's recipe for rhubarb cobbler; and for the first time in my life, I had to buy rhubarb! Of course, after I did that, someone emailed me to say they had some to give away.mywaynenews.com
