The Farmer's Wife: Cobbler recipe is not an exclusive

I hate to begin with my thoughts on the weather because just as sure as I do it changes before this comes out in print, so I enjoy every day as it comes. I made my first trip to the Farmers Market last week and stocked up on things that I can’t go out and get right here: tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, broccoli, etc. There was a good variety there and I only got to one vendor. I miss it being at the fairgrounds, I could navigate there better.