KINGSPORT - Freda Rose Salyer, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Freda was born in Maryland, grew up in Dryden, VA and had lived in Kingsport since 1994. She worked in healthcare and was working the day she died. Freda was a member of Lighthouse Church, and the Lord was her life.