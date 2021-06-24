Tonight's Forecast: Scattered showers and storms redevelop late

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: After a bit of a lull in the precipitation early tonight, another heavy batch of rain will overspread the area during the early morning hours on Friday as a front becomes stationary. Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region. The chance of severe weather is not zero, but it remains fairly low. Confidence is increasing that 2 to 5 inches of additional rain may fall through the course of the weekend. Our wet pattern looks to hold on into at least the middle of next week. Stay with us for the latest forecast updates.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms late. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south at 7 to 14 mph.

TOMORROW : Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

