Afghan President Ghani heads to White House as Taliban continue taking territory amid NATO troops exit

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, and other top Afghan officials at the White House on Friday.

The meeting comes as the Taliban are making significant gains across the country and a new U.S. intelligence assessment reportedly said that the Afghan government could collapse within six months of U.S. troops being withdrawn.

The troop withdrawal is expected to be completed by September.

On Tuesday, U.N. Special Envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council that the Taliban have captured over 50 of the country's 370 districts since May. Many of the districts "surround provincial capitals, suggesting that the Taliban are positioning themselves to try and take these capitals once foreign forces are fully withdrawn," she added.

Several reports also suggest that the Taliban are now taking over territory without shots being fired. Earlier this week, over 100 government troops fled across the border to Tajikstan to escape the Taliban advance.

Ghani's response has been to appoint a new defense minister and a new army chief.

The new Taliban offensive also coincides with the stalling of peace talks with Kabul, the blame for which both sides are pinning on the other.

The government has consistently blamed the Taliban for a spike in terrorist attacks, even in cases where ISIS has taken responsibility. The Taliban deny attacking civilians and accuse the government of negotiating in bad faith.

The new intelligence assessment, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, significantly reduces previous U.S. expectations regarding the ability of the Afghan government to survive for more than a year.

The same WSJ report also quoted anonymous intelligence officials as saying that the Afghan government could actually collapse in as little as three months after the U.S. withdrawal. This led the White House to consider "slowing down the pace of withdrawal."

Separately, the U.S. and other NATO members are stepping up visa processing for local staff to help them flee the country to avoid retribution from the Taliban. The Taliban previously said they will guarantee the safety of diplomats and aid workers and that there will be no retribution against locals who worked for foreign militaries as long as they "show remorse."

Meanwhile, the Ghani government needs continued financial support to keep the government functioning. This is reportedly going to one of the key issues for the Afghan delegation.