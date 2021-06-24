Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Afghan President Ghani heads to White House as Taliban continue taking territory amid NATO troops exit

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hJp9_0aePzglf00

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, and other top Afghan officials at the White House on Friday.

The meeting comes as the Taliban are making significant gains across the country and a new U.S. intelligence assessment reportedly said that the Afghan government could collapse within six months of U.S. troops being withdrawn.

The troop withdrawal is expected to be completed by September.

On Tuesday, U.N. Special Envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council that the Taliban have captured over 50 of the country's 370 districts since May. Many of the districts "surround provincial capitals, suggesting that the Taliban are positioning themselves to try and take these capitals once foreign forces are fully withdrawn," she added.

Several reports also suggest that the Taliban are now taking over territory without shots being fired. Earlier this week, over 100 government troops fled across the border to Tajikstan to escape the Taliban advance.

Ghani's response has been to appoint a new defense minister and a new army chief.

The new Taliban offensive also coincides with the stalling of peace talks with Kabul, the blame for which both sides are pinning on the other.

The government has consistently blamed the Taliban for a spike in terrorist attacks, even in cases where ISIS has taken responsibility. The Taliban deny attacking civilians and accuse the government of negotiating in bad faith.

The new intelligence assessment, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, significantly reduces previous U.S. expectations regarding the ability of the Afghan government to survive for more than a year.

The same WSJ report also quoted anonymous intelligence officials as saying that the Afghan government could actually collapse in as little as three months after the U.S. withdrawal. This led the White House to consider "slowing down the pace of withdrawal."

Separately, the U.S. and other NATO members are stepping up visa processing for local staff to help them flee the country to avoid retribution from the Taliban. The Taliban previously said they will guarantee the safety of diplomats and aid workers and that there will be no retribution against locals who worked for foreign militaries as long as they "show remorse."

Meanwhile, the Ghani government needs continued financial support to keep the government functioning. This is reportedly going to one of the key issues for the Afghan delegation.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping our world.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Nato#Nato#High Council For National#The White House#U N#The U N Security Council#Isis#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
POTUSUS News and World Report

In Symbolic End to War, U.S. General to Step Down From Command in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - The U.S. general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, will relinquish command on Monday, U.S. officials say, in a symbolic end to America's longest conflict even as Taliban insurgents gain momentum. Miller will become America's last four-star general on the ground in Afghanistan in a ceremony...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

KABUL, (Reuters) - Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan’s sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor’s office...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to speak on Afghanistan amid Taliban gaining territory

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will speak on Afghanistan on Thursday, days after American troops pulled out of their main military base 20 years after entering the country. Biden made the remark to reporters at the White House when asked if he was worried...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Taliban Threatens Consequences For U.S. Troops Remaining In Afghanistan After 9/11 Deadline Amid Surge In Violence

As U.S. troops fully withdraw from Afghanistan ahead of the September 11 deadline, the Taliban warned in a BBC interview that foreign troops still in the country beyond that date will be treated as occupiers and face consequences, amid reports that 1,000 U.S. and Nato troops will stay behind to safeguard key installations as the militant group gains ground across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy