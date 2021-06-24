Cancel
Escondido, CA

Escondido District passes racism resolution after tortilla incident

By City News Service
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - Responding to outrage over tortillas being flung at a largely Latino team after it lost a championship basketball game at Coronado High School, the visiting team's school board passed a resolution Thursday denouncing racism.

The Escondido Union High School District resolution denounces racism and racial discrimination, and affirms its support for equity, safety and well-being of all students.

“We called this special meeting this evening to publicly resolve that in the Escondido Union High School District we are against all forms of racial discrimination, racism and united in our support for equity, safety, and the well-being of all students,” said Board President Tina Pope at Thursday's meeting.

Last Saturday, after a California Interscholastic Federation championship game, which Orange Glen High's team lost to Coronado High in overtime, some members of the crowd threw tortillas at Orange Glen athletes.

Coronado Unified School District's board held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night to address the incident. The board voted to terminate head basketball coach J.D. Laaperi, and local police and the California Interscholastic Federation are investigating the incident.

"In our district, or in the greater community, there is no place for hate," Escondido board President Tina Pope said at her board's regular meeting on Tuesday. "What there is a place for is building stronger understanding, greater cultural appreciation and compassion for all of us as human beings, and greater understanding of our differences."

