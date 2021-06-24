Cancel
NBA

Dallas Mavericks Coach: Lakers’ Assistant Gets Endorsement To Replace Rick Carlisle

By Anthony Riccobono
IBTimes
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rick Carlisle resigned as the Dallas Mavericks head coach, creating an opening for one of the most desirable jobs in the NBA. After accepting the same position with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN, Carlisle has recommended that Jason Kidd be his successor. Kidd played for Carlisle and the Mavericks...

