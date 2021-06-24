Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

RBFF Report: Fishing Participation Booming

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent study conducted by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) in partnership with the Outdoor Foundation, recreational fishing continues to surge, reaching new and diverse audiences. In particular, a surge in female, youth, Black and Hispanic participation has seen the activity swell to its highest level in 14 years.

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Recreational Fishing#Boating#The Outdoor Foundation#Vp#Rbff#Americans#Hispanics#Get On Board#Vamos#Angler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Place
Americas
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Marketing
Related
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

OUTDOORS: Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe has been good lately. The water is clear at the south end and a little stained up north and in the backs of creeks and in the shallows from the runoff during the rain. The water temperature at the dam has been running 83.63 degrees early in the morning, but the lake warms up as the sun gets up and the clouds burn off. The Lake Release was 0 CFS, City of Houston Diversion is 0 CFS and the Ground Reduction Plan is 17.65 CFS. The level is 201 feet, according to the San Jacinto River Authority.
Posted by
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Fishing Report: Bass Week, Trout Derby And Bounty Fish

The month of July is filled with plenty of fishing opportunities in southwest Washington, from the fourth annual Bass Week, to the annual trout derby and the return of summer steelhead. Right now, fish can be caught from a boat on the mighty Columbia, on the bank of Fort Borst Park Pond and everywhere in between. Check out what July has to offer in southwest Washington.
HobbiesBillings Gazette

Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter Reservoirs. Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is starting to provide a lot of action, especially along...
Hobbieslakepowelllife.com

The Retiring Wayne’s Lake Powell Fishing Report

Lake Powell water level is declining, but not as fast as last week. Inflowing water is only 6000 Acre-Feet less than outflow. The first monsoon rainstorm arrived yesterday afternoon and added a small amount of water to the total lake volume. We headed out early yesterday morning on the weekly...
Birchdale, MNlakeofthewoodsmn.com

Fishing Report 7.5.2021

On the south end… An excellent week of walleye fishing. Walleyes are being found in a variety of areas, but most anglers focusing on deep mud in 30 – 34′ of water, although anglers found fish in less than 20′ as well. Walleyes can be scattered across big mud basins...
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Recreational Fishing Report: 07/01/21

Harbor Springs: The lake trout bite was slow, but a few fish were picked up north of Harbor Point. Try 5 mile and 7 mile and around the humps up north. Many were fishing over 125 feet of water trying to find cooler temps. Bear River: The Bear River was...
finsandfeathersonline.com

Bighorn Fishing Report 7/3/2021

The Bighorn is not producing high numbers of fish but the fish quality has been excellent. This River has some of the coldest water in the state. Which means no restrictions. The Bighorn is running pretty low but the nymphing has been pretty good. PMD nymphs, sowbugs, and zebra midges should produce fish and the fish have begun to move into shallower water to feed. Dry fly action is slow but you may see some fish rising to midges. A few PMD's but hopefully the hatch will really pick up soon. Streamer fishing has been pretty slow but flashy light colored flies have seemed to intrigue the most fish. As temperatures increase a bit the streamer fishing should pick up.
Hobbiesbuffaloreflex.com

Pomme de Terre fishing report

Water temperature: 75-81 degrees. Water condition: The lake is currently 2 feet high. The water level has come up almost a foot from …
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Texas Fishing Report for July 3

Here is latest Fishing Report as provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife. If there any locations that were not included and you would like to see them included, please email requests to sports@mrt.com. Big Bend Region. Amistad. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 49.13 feet low. We are hoping for...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Fishing report: Saturday is free in California

Hello fellow anglers. It is hard to believe the Fourth of July weekend is about here. There will be a lot of people out on the roads, but if we all take our time getting to our destination safely, it will be a great celebratory weekend. A few rules to...
gon.com

Lake Eufaula Fishing Reports – July 2021

Eufaula: Level: 1 foot below 190 full pool. Temp: Mid 80s. Clarity: Moderate to heavy stain. Bass: Guide Sam Williams reports, “Heavy rains have brought the water level closer to normal. If the level holds steady, we will again be able to access the areas along the flats and the shallow cover. The pads are trying to come back in some areas—if you can find them, the frog bite and surface blade bite are getting stronger every day. The bluegill were spawning, and the bass were feeding on them. That bite was strong while it lasted. We witnessed some mayfly action for a day or so, and then it disappeared as quickly as it started. Working a Texas rig or shaky head from the bank back to the first drop has been getting a lot of action. Junebug, watermelon red and watermelon candy soft plastics have been the trick. Now that the water is coming back up, look for the offshore grass patches and use a light Carolina rig with a short leader. Throw it beyond the cover and work it back through. The same color worms and creature baits are working here. ChatterBaits and Rat-L-Traps are doing well on the outside edges of the cover.” For the deep summertime ledge bite, try Carolina rigs and jigs on channel bends with structure, and when there’s good current work a big crankbait or slow-roll and 1-oz. spinnerbait. Also check the brushpiles on secondary ledges and on flats between the banks and river ledges.
gon.com

Bartletts Ferry Fishing Report – July 2021

Bartletts Ferry: Level: 0.6 below full pool. Temp: Mid 80s. Clarity: Light stain. Bass: Slow. The best bite has been for early morning topwater action along seawalls. Try a baby Zara Spook or a Sammy walking bait, and buzzbaits have been getting hit some, too. Be on the lookout for mayfly hatches. If you find one, that’s for sure going to be your best bet. Use a Pop-R on top, or fish a soft jerkbait like a Senko. During the day, fish a shaky-head jig with a natural-green colored finesse worm in brushpiles and under docks. If there is current, try a crankbait on the main-lake points that have brush.
Hobbieslakenewsonline.com

Fishing report: Best fishing times at Lake of the Ozarks

The lake level was 659.1, generation of 10,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 710.4 level. To Note:. The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile...
finsandfeathersonline.com

Lower Madison Fishing Report 7/3/2021

The lower is now on a Hoot-Owl restriction until further notice (Closed from 2pm-12am). This likely means that it will be closed for fishing until sometime in August. Water is coming out of the dam at about 70 degrees in the mornings. Consider fishing a different body of water that has some cooler water to help protect the fish. If you decide to go fishing, go early in the mornings when the water is the coolest. By noon it has been getting pretty warm and tough on the fish, I would head to other colder streams in the area like the Gallatin in the canyon. Be aware of the water temps and times that surround the closure. Do not overhandle fish and use barbless hooks if you go.
New York City, NYWave of Long Island

Rockaway Fishing Report

The rise in temperature this past week definitely impacted our local fisheries. We should be in the heart of fluke season but it’s been filled with ups and downs. From what I’m hearing mostly downs. The bay is seeing some keepers but it’s been a real grind. A combination of declining local stocks and bay health obviously a factor. A lot of pressure on bay fishing hopefully it will rebound off this moon.
Port Aransas, TXraymondville-chronicle.com

Saltwater Weekly Fishing Report

Port Aransas GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in water less than 8 feet, along the shorelines and jetties. Earlier in the day-use soft plastics, topwaters or shrimp. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab around vegetation and structures. Corpus Christi GOOD. 84 degrees. Sunset Lake and Bob Hall Pier are two great spots for redfish, speckled […]
sierrawave.net

Eastern Sierra Fishing Report: July 2, 2021

What a relief these afternoon rain showers have been! I don’t think that there’s a single soul out there who’s complaining about the much needed precipitation falling throughout parts of the Owens Valley. Kudos to our beloved firefighters who are keeping busy keeping the lightning strikes at bay. We all salute you. God bless you all for protecting us. With the rain, we’ve gotten some lightning also. Fingers crossed it doesn’t turn ugly. The firefighters are doing their part. Thank you.
alaskasnewssource.com

Fishing Report: Surf fishing in Ninilchik

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For Thursday’s Fishing Report, we ditch the boat and go hunting for halibut off the shore of Ninilchik with the Compassion Thru Fishing crew. Most of the time, the first thought that comes to mind when fishing halibut is to steer a boat deep in the ocean and drop a 5-pound weight down to the seafloor to target the flat bottom feeders. However, that is not the only way to catch halibut — they can also be caught from the shore by surf fishing.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fishing Report: Local lake fish move to deeper, cooler waters

Lake Erie (Erie County) Western basin walleye were caught on waters east and west of the peninsula. With lots of markers on the bottom, they took worm harnesses trolling at 40-45 feet off Trout Run and Walnut Creek. About half the catches were keepers with one report of a 31-incher.
Hobbieskiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy