RBFF Report: Fishing Participation Booming

Eufaula: Level: 1 foot below 190 full pool. Temp: Mid 80s. Clarity: Moderate to heavy stain. Bass: Guide Sam Williams reports, “Heavy rains have brought the water level closer to normal. If the level holds steady, we will again be able to access the areas along the flats and the shallow cover. The pads are trying to come back in some areas—if you can find them, the frog bite and surface blade bite are getting stronger every day. The bluegill were spawning, and the bass were feeding on them. That bite was strong while it lasted. We witnessed some mayfly action for a day or so, and then it disappeared as quickly as it started. Working a Texas rig or shaky head from the bank back to the first drop has been getting a lot of action. Junebug, watermelon red and watermelon candy soft plastics have been the trick. Now that the water is coming back up, look for the offshore grass patches and use a light Carolina rig with a short leader. Throw it beyond the cover and work it back through. The same color worms and creature baits are working here. ChatterBaits and Rat-L-Traps are doing well on the outside edges of the cover.” For the deep summertime ledge bite, try Carolina rigs and jigs on channel bends with structure, and when there’s good current work a big crankbait or slow-roll and 1-oz. spinnerbait. Also check the brushpiles on secondary ledges and on flats between the banks and river ledges.