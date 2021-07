Trevor Bauer, embroiled in controversy in the wake of a sexual assault allegation, is still on track to make his next scheduled start on Sunday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. That start will come in Washington, D.C., the nation's capital, on the Fourth of July -- unless something changes over the next three days. "As of now, we're kind of in the middle of letting the commissioner's office, Major League Baseball, handle this," Roberts said from D.C. on Thursday, adding that Bauer...