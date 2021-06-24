Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalism

Vandals deface George Floyd statue with black paint and graffiti, NYPD says

By Tanasia Kenney
Centre Daily
 18 days ago

A statue honoring George Floyd that was unveiled during a Juneteenth rally in Brooklyn last week was found vandalized early Thursday, multiple outlets report. The graffiti was discovered just before 7:20 a.m., according to PIX 11. Photos and video show the 6-foot sculpture, which features Floyd’s likeness, scrawled with black spray paint while the pedestal was defaced with a web address reportedly affiliated with a white supremacist group, the station reported.

www.centredaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Graffiti#Murder#Nypd#Juneteenth#Pix 11#Abc 7#Mcclatchy News#Patriot Front#Splc#Hate Crimes Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Arts
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

NYS Police, NYPD investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found in Bay Ridge

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate anti-Semitic graffiti found in Brooklyn over the weekend. According to police, a swastika was spray-painted on a tree in the Bay Ridge neighborhood, in front of a home on 85th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, sometime overnight on Sunday.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Graffiti vandals target D.A.R.E. Program & Epstein in central Nebraska

BROKEN BOW, Neb.-- City workers in central Nebraska spent the morning cleaning spray paint off sidewalks. The Broken Bow Police Department says around 1 a.m., someone had spray-painted phrases on the sidewalks near the city square. The phrases included attacks to the D.A.R.E. Program, quote “ Epstein didn’t kill himself”...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Two state legislators sue NYPD over being pepper sprayed, detained during George Floyd protests

Two state legislators have sued the NYPD over their treatment during the George Floyd protests. State Sen. Zellnor Myrie and state Assemblywoman Diana Richardson filed the lawsuit in Brooklyn Federal Court Monday over a May 29, 2020 incident during which the two were pepper sprayed, and Myrie handcuffed and detained in a clash between protesters and cops in Brooklyn. “Although the ...
Charlottesville, VAwsvaonline.com

Jackson statue vandalized

Charlottesville’s statue of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson has once again been vandalized. According to police on the scene, although they are not sure when exactly the Confederate statue was vandalized, white paint could be seen splatted across it early in the morning on July 5th. This isn’t the first time...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson statue vandalized with white paint

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The statue of Confederate general Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson displayed at Court Square Park in Charlottesville was vandalized with white paint. Each "city property" sign was also covered with paper that had "public property" written on it. The Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department plans to get...
Forsyth County, GAaccesswdun.com

Vandals spray paint graffiti around YMCA day camp facility in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of vandalism at YMCA Camp Eagle Point on Lake Lanier. A report from the sheriff's office indicated camp staff called authorities Monday, July 5, and deputies responded to the scene on Turner Road just after 7:30 p.m. The reporting officer said he found spray paint graffiti around the facility.
SocietyBBC

Arrest after Manchester LGBT murals defaced with homophobic graffiti

A man has been arrested on suspicion of defacing two murals of LGBT personalities in Manchester's Gay Village with homophobic graffiti. The artworks on Richmond Street feature computing pioneer Alan Turing and Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo. Greater Manchester Police said a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy