Magic Players Will be Venturing for Value with the New Card Type “Dungeon”

By Bryan Rockwood
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 18 days ago
It looks like Magic: the Gathering is taking players to some familiar ground. In the newest expansion for Magic, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, players will get their hands on some brand-new cards featuring the type “Dungeon”. The D&D-centric brings the Dungeon card type to truly capture the old adventuring-feel from the classic table top RPG. Dungeons are surely going to be a large part of this set, and players are excited to see more about this new card type.

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

