Magic Players Will be Venturing for Value with the New Card Type “Dungeon”
It looks like Magic: the Gathering is taking players to some familiar ground. In the newest expansion for Magic, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, players will get their hands on some brand-new cards featuring the type “Dungeon”. The D&D-centric brings the Dungeon card type to truly capture the old adventuring-feel from the classic table top RPG. Dungeons are surely going to be a large part of this set, and players are excited to see more about this new card type.thegamehaus.com