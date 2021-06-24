Magic Players Will be Venturing for Value with the New Card Type “Dungeon”

Magpie Games has announced plans for its upcoming tabletop RPG based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with Quickstart rules and an introductory adventure available for download now. Magpie Games has announced that it will launch a Kickstarter campaign to produce Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game, a new tabletop RPG set in the world of the Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra series. The Kickstarter will launch on August 3rd and will serve as a way to pre-order the game ahead of its launch in March 2022. Additionally, Magpie Game released a 55-page PDF containing Quickstart Rules for the RPG, along with a brief adventure to help players get a feel for the new game. Players can download the PDF for free by signing up to Magpie Games' email list. Magpie will then send a link to download the Quickstart from DriveThruRPG for free.