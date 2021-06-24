Golf Rounds Played Climb 18 Percent In May
Golf rounds played in the U.S. rose 18.1 percent for the month of May, according to Golf Datatech. For the year-to-date period, rounds are ahead 33.6 percent. The highest growth was seen in the East North Central, rising 44.6 percent; followed by New England, up 38.9 percent; Mid-Atlantic, 25.6 percent; Pacific, 24.0 percent; South Atlantic, 10.7 percent; West North Central, 10.5 percent; and South Central, 0.1 percent. The one declining region was Mountain, down 2.3 percent.sgbonline.com