Golf Rounds Played Climb 18 Percent In May

So this was a John Deere Classic for the first time in two years. Fans were here and pork chop sandwiches were eaten, yet the specter of COVID-19 still hung over it. Before he began his final round in the JDC Sunday, Harold Varner III got the news that he got into this week’s Open Championship at Royal St. George’s as an alternate because 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew. Matsuyama recently tested positive for COVID-19.