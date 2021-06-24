Cancel
Golf Rounds Played Climb 18 Percent In May

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf rounds played in the U.S. rose 18.1 percent for the month of May, according to Golf Datatech. For the year-to-date period, rounds are ahead 33.6 percent. The highest growth was seen in the East North Central, rising 44.6 percent; followed by New England, up 38.9 percent; Mid-Atlantic, 25.6 percent; Pacific, 24.0 percent; South Atlantic, 10.7 percent; West North Central, 10.5 percent; and South Central, 0.1 percent. The one declining region was Mountain, down 2.3 percent.

